Following are the honor roll students for Belle Place Elementary School for the first grading period:
PRINCIPALS LIST
FIRST GRADE: Alaya Antoine, Vivienne Antoine, Noelle Broussard, Lena Doumit, Bridgette Gary, Naomi Haylock, Aaron Henslee, Kyela Jackson, Don Jones, Alexander Latiker, Lillian Leleux, Luke Leleux, Simon LeBlanc, Clive Prudhomme, Cullen Stansbury, Skyler Vital
SECOND GRADE: Andee Broussard, Charlie Broussard, Thailyn Crofton, Bailey Deslatte, Mason Floris, Amelie Fruge’, Jackie Landry, Amelia Leleux, Cora Pourciau, Christopher Powers, Cosette Prudhomme, Trace Robertson, Kale Sigue, Grant Young
THIRD GRADE: Malay Nelson
FOURTH GRADE: Cindy Bernard, Chloe Deslatte, Trace Collins, Ka’Nae Fontenette, Kamryn Francis, Andrew Leleux, Rayne Von Allmen
FIRST GRADE: Mallory Belaire, Kallie Boutte, Ridley Boutte,Bennett Boyer, Andrew Brasseaux, Baylen Colomb, Owen Dauphine, Clementine Gachassin, Kyle Garza, Mollie Kirk, Luke LaCoste, Charlotte Landry, Patiyn Landry, Karsen Malbrough, Laila Metz, Piper Mullins, Kinnedi Rhine, Jennyfer Serrano
SECOND GRADE: Isabella Domingue, Alyssa Floris, Elouise Francois, Da’vyon Green, Keleigh Haynes, Julianna Leleux, Miranda Mayon, Diallo McCoy, Drake Norris, Jensen Ransonet, Kali Romero, Skyler Segura, Allen Sorphamixay, Steven Truong, Ryckein Von Allmen, Eli Williams
THIRD GRADE: Aubrielle Bourque, Taryn James, Oakley Johnson, Eli Lancon, Adalyn LeJeune, Madison Shelton, Ramsey White, Kingston Williams
FOURTH GRADE: Mikayla Dore, Emma Landry, Aubri Migues, Clelie Sumrall
FIFTH GRADE: Brinkley Delcambre, Grant DeRouen, Isabella Espinoza, Rebekah Henson, Lucas Huynh, Patrick McCroskey, Deriona Moreaux, Andrew Nguyen, Aubree Robinson, Cort Trim