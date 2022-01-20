LOREAUVILLE
HIGH SCHOOL
Following are the honor roll students for Loreauville High School for the second grading period:
PRINCIPALS LIST
SEVENTH GRADE: Harlie Ackman, Anna Bertrand, Andrew Chambers, Cole Delahoussaye, Kathleen Grivat, Lexi Guidry, Chloe Guillot, Wyatt Hazelwood, Chloe Laviolette, Blaise Melancon, Sophia Milliman, Journee Thomas
EIGHTH GRADE: Emma Ackal, Ambrie Angelle, Gabrielle Aucoin, Lola Boudreaux, Zachary Bourque, Sophee Breaux, Cole Courville, Janiya Crochet, Luke Devillier, Krystyn Dorsey, Lukis Guilbeau, Zoey Huval, Ainsley Kaiser, Cohen Lagrange, Andrew Lopez, Kalyn Migues, Bayleigh Miller, Reagan Myers, Carson Scott, Tara Segura, Bella Smith, Skye Theriot, Ava Viator, Harley Viator
NINTH GRADE: Madison Berard, Kale Borres, Elizabeth Boudon, Halle Bourque, Kamyra Bowser, Owen Broussard, Alanna Francois, Emma Frederick, Mylie Freyou, Tristan Girouard, Amalie Goudeau, Mia Judice, Luke Landry, Nash Lasalle, Falyn Martin, Lexi McLin, Jami Moore, Isabella Neuville, Sophia Romero, Kayden Stevens, Makayla Theriot, Demi Trahan, Seth Viator
TENTH GRADE: Madelyn Ackal, Karmen Antoine, Cameron Buras, Hannah Gaspard, Lexi Guillot, Saydi Landry, Gabrielle Lopez, Jack David Martin, Kortni Neuville, Maree-Clare Norris, Madelynn Viator
ELEVENTH GRADE: Andrew Berard, Brynn Blanchard, Garett Blanchard, Morgan Boutte, Evelyn Lambert, Landon Lancon, Ajanae Leon, Ava Myers, Ean Price, Parker Richard
TWELFTH GRADE: Eli Angelle, Mindi Broussard, Hunter Freyou, Gabrielle Judice, Blayze Landry, Amaya Melancon
A/B HONOR ROLL
SEVENTH GRADE: Brynn Adcock, Aleah Archangel, Kaleb Aucoin, Jillian Boudreaux, Kamille Boudreaux, Sawyer Brettrager, Maddox Charpentier, Ava Dautreuil, Stephanie Finley, Kaitlyn Hebert, Michael Jennings, Matthew Leblanc, Asya Polk, Rheagan Randolph, Saige Romero, Londyn Stevens, Benjamin Waldmann
EIGHTH GRADE: Carter Blanchard, Gabrielle Brooks, Braylee Derouen, Ava Floris, Kamryn Gondron, Carson Gondron, Alex Huval, Jon Judice, Logan Powell, Jacob Ransonet, Blaise Romero
NINTH GRADE: Kennedi Angelle, Hayden Benoit, Chaz Blanchard, Kole Borres, Sammi Jo Bourque, Madisyn Breaux, Richard Byron, Kodi Cormier, Harlee Courville, Landon Courville, Zoe Darby, David Devillier, Gavin Judice, Lillian Levert, Brianna Luquette, Carlos Martin, Dylan Navarre, Gianni Peltier, Abby Poche, Alyce Reed, Dylan Singleton, William Stiles, Asia Washington
TENTH GRADE: Jordis Breaux, Brayden Burch, Angelica Butler, Kameryn Champagne, Jaylon Courville, Trevor Dooley, Jace Finley, Abby Gaspard, Lexi Guerrero, Conner Hebert, Kyla Hunter, Kaleb Kelly, Rylee Melancon, Trey Morris, Trevor Neuville, Rhyan Norris, Bailey Olivier, Kaine Olivier, Brad Poche, Tristyn Rebert, Madison Smith, Raynie Smith, Alyssa Soileau, Logan Templet, Makenzie Tripeaux, Carmen Viator, Isabella Viator
ELEVENTH GRADE: Dylan Angelle, Zack Bernard, Makenzie Bonin, Drake Boudreaux, Triston Bourque, Juliana Delahoussaye, Kayla Dorsey, Katie Finley, Bralyn Fruge, Kandis Guillot, Kaidra Knatt, Jayci Migues, Hollen Rogers, Evan Simon, Erin Worsham
TWELFTH GRADE: Mark Baker, Taeneishja Bernard, Allie Daniels, Zayne Dauphine, Jalayla Fuller, Drake Hebert, Calep Jacob, Collin Jacob, Madison Johnson, Emmeline Judice, Payton Judice, Chase Landry, Mackie Landry, Isabella Legnon, Peyten Louviere, Carson Neuville, Tessie Neuville, Annamaye Romero, Brennon Schouest, Malory Segura, Addison Theriot, Hannah Touchet, Bladien Turner, Nolan Tuttle