IBERIA MIDDLE SCHOOL
Following are the honor roll students for Iberia Middle School for the first grading period:
PRINCIPAL’S LIST
SEVENTH GRADE: Erica Thompson
EIGHTH GRADE: Mariana Alleman, Halle Lacy, Abigail Mano, Railynn Nguyen, Grant Rodrigue
HONOR ROLL
SEVENTH GRADE: Jordan Broussard, Talyn Cooper, Austin Domingue, Viet Duong, Tiffany Dupuis, Braylon Edwards, Kinlyn Gary, Landon Gary, Hanna Landry, Ryker Meyers, Emry Owens, Noah Prince, Dax Rowell, Brittany Tovar
EIGHTH GRADE: Brennan Ardeneaux, Brianna Ardeneaux, Reese Bouillion, Cameron Delahoussaye, Trace Derise, Juliana Durio, Elise Hebert, Spencer Lester, Bryson Lopez, Bruce Ly, Kaliyah Narcisse, Kalayah Norbert, Miles Theriot, Ngoc Tran