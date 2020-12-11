IBERIA MIDDLE SCHOOL

Following are the honor roll students for Iberia Middle School for the first grading period:

PRINCIPAL’S LIST

SEVENTH GRADE: Erica Thompson

EIGHTH GRADE: Mariana Alleman, Halle Lacy, Abigail Mano, Railynn Nguyen, Grant Rodrigue

HONOR ROLL

SEVENTH GRADE: Jordan Broussard, Talyn Cooper, Austin Domingue, Viet Duong, Tiffany Dupuis, Braylon Edwards, Kinlyn Gary, Landon Gary, Hanna Landry, Ryker Meyers, Emry Owens, Noah Prince, Dax Rowell, Brittany Tovar

EIGHTH GRADE: Brennan Ardeneaux, Brianna Ardeneaux, Reese Bouillion, Cameron Delahoussaye, Trace Derise, Juliana Durio, Elise Hebert, Spencer Lester, Bryson Lopez, Bruce Ly, Kaliyah Narcisse, Kalayah Norbert, Miles Theriot, Ngoc Tran

