IBERIA MIDDLE SCHOOL

Following are the honor roll students for Iberia Middle School for the second grading period:

PRINCIPALS LIST

SEVENTH GRADE: Anaya Alem, Colt Charpentier, Gregorio Dauphiney, Renee’ Davidson, Jeremy Landry, Chelsey Leonard

EIGHTH GRADE: Aniya Andrus, Cora Broussard, Kaley Brown, Chazz Charpentier, Surnita Coles, Kaylee Collins, Kadyn Cooper, Jostin Cruz Majano, David Duong, Bailey Falcon, Elijah Francis, Palyn Freeman, Tailar Gaddison, Taylor Gardner, Espn Gary, Gavin Gulczewski, Keegan Johnson, Caden Lancon, Sophia Le, Addie Leger, Trey Longman, Randi Louis, Karter Lowe, Motiana Milton, Adrien Moore, Carlos Ochoa, Nathaly Palacios, Taralyn Rodrigue, Bryan Rojas, Jeffrey Schurr, Bekah Segura, Zuley Solis, Luan Tang, Kayleigh Thibodeaux, Olivia Toutcheque, Jakayla Viltz, Saige Willis

A/B HONOR ROLL

SEVENTH GRADE: Viet Duong, Tiffany Dupuis, Patra Liamkeo, Noah Prince, Kaitlyn Richard

EIGHTH GRADE: Dwayne Banks, Abigail Bodin, Kayden Boutte, Caraghan Castille, Kordell Charles, Talyn Cooper, Nekko Cuccia, Austin Domingue, Jezzaray Ezeb, Kinlyn Gary, Ikari Jack, Kiahna Jeanlouis, Briecen Londo, Hayden Lowe, Ryker Meyers, Emry Owens, Lane Parks, Baylee Pellerin, Seth Phillips, Janaija Porter, Alysa Randazzo, Dax Rowell, Emmanuel Saucedo, Evie Sherville, Payton Spencer, Jayden Suire, Journi Thomas, Erica Thompson, Brittany Tovar, Tommy Tran

