BELLE PLACE MIDDLE SCHOOL
Following are the honor roll students at Belle Place Middle School for the first grading period:
STRAIGHT A’S
SEVENTH GRADE: Wyatt Barras, Zoey Buteaux, Wesley Killgore, Marshall Moore, Hannah Ounechith, Quynh Pham, Emma Romero, Cassidy Starks, Jake Thibodeaux, Sofia Truong
EIGHTH GRADE: Emily Blanchard, Myla Bonin, Zachary Cormier, Jasmine Decuir, Ethne Killgore, Mason LeBlanc, Jaxon Livingston, Arthur Malveaux, Baylie Menard
A-B HONOR ROLL
SEVENTH GRADE: Riley Antoine, Jaydon Bonin, Maggie Boudreaux, Rowan Carroll, Jentci Christian, Kiran Collins, Faith Davis, Joseph Debuse, Jr., Megan Decrane, Allie Delcambre, Miley Derouen, Mallory Dodge, Kaylee Dubois, Tristen Dupas, Gracie Frith, Priya George, Gibson Guillot, Mallorie Guillotte, Austin Hebert, Gavin Hebert, Kelsey Hebert, Sinjin Hebert, Derek Kateley, Jr., Jayden Lanning, Nash Lassalle, Trent LeBlanc, Kennedy Lewis, Alexander Nix, Rylee Norris, Landon Peltier, Jack Reese, Mallory Richard, Aleah Romero, Caleb Segura, Ashlon Smith, Gabrielle Sorrell, Kaiden Stansbury, Lexi Sweeny, Madison Taylor, London Trahan, Noah Vincent, Alex Viscardi III, Makenzie Winnfield
EIGHTH GRADE: Tori Bonin, Brie Bourque, Kaylani Bourque, Madison Bouton, Arianna Brown, Skyla Coleman, Thomas Collins, Reece Decoux, Mar’shone Degray, Landon Dempsey, Landon Derouen, Brayton Girouard, Bayleigh Guilbeaux, Landon Haydel, Kiley Hill, Abigail Landry, John Langlinais, Phayou Lathaphasavang, Lauren Leach, Anaka Leger, Donaven Lowe, Mackenzie Miller, Ali Montgomery, Kaylee Moorehart, Benjamin Mouton, Jordan Richard, Riley Romero, Haylie Roux, Jaiden Russell, Janie Sewell, Destiny Slaven, Riley Toups, Emmaline Trosclair, Landen Viator, Hallie Vincent, Addison Walker, Cheyla Welker