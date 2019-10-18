JEFFERSON ISLAND ROAD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Following are the honor roll students at Jefferson Island Road Elementary School for the first grading period:
STRAIGHT A’S:
FIRST GRADE: Rashon Bobb, Maxon Chanthavongsy, Luke Cooper, Keylus Daniels, Lellande Davis, Grace Desormeaux, Karson Dore, Zena Dowdy, Adelyn Freeman, Kaylie Lefebvre, Sophia Lefebvre, Katie Lundy, Jax Migues, Lane Moreaux, Bailey Morvant, Ja`kamien Morvant, Faith O`Quinn, Kailyn Phanomphone, Kennedi Robichaux, Addilyn Romero, Rylee Romero, Declan Shea, Bryla Smith, Gabriel Sonnier, Liam Tjon, Karli Trosclair, Jordyn Turner, Sadie Valentine, Ramsey White, Brooklyn Williams
SECOND GRADE: Nyla Ayro, Emaline Bates, Rylee Bonin, Gracy Boudreaux, Catelyn Boutte, Levi Chataignier, Drillion Clark, Destiny Clement, Shaelyn Cruz Majano, Mikayla Dore, Loggen Dugas, Kaynon Gerard, Janyla Girouard, Rylee Gonsoulin, Brianna Huffman, Emmalyn Louviere, Daelyn Norwood, Devin Nunez, Natalie Prioux, Devin Rajaphone, Kymie Ruiz, Tate Tjon, Baylen Vice, Zaidyn Vital, Rodney Williams
THIRD GRADE: Mollie Cordon, Kennedy Derouen, Kaleb Dore, Ava Robichaux
FOURTH GRADE: Cypress Duhon, Zaelynd Haney, Bevyn Landry, Traydin Matthews, Tyler Phanomphone, Chloe Willis
FIFTH GRADE: Estella Poirrier, Adalyn Richard, Alexis Saensane
SIXTH GRADE: Brooklyn Babineaux, Tyler Lafleur, Kylie Milazzo, Jordan Olivier
A/B HONOR ROLL
FIRST GRADE: Daniel Andras, Maverick Baudoin, Abbie Daigle, Hollie-Anne Davis, Bowen Derouen, Kohen Dore, Luke Duckworth, Aniyah Dugas, Jaslynn Frederick, Neo Guidry, Rodney Hopes, Noah Hyman, Kaysen Landry, Chloee Ledet, Chloe Mathews, Adoria Maturin, Kynleigh McNett, Ahlaya Owens, Bentley Phillips, Nathan Picard, Karlee Romero, Dante Savoie, Dashaun Simmons, Latrell St. Julien, Carson Stelly, Levi Turner, Mckenzie Viator, Aubree Williams
SECOND GRADE: Aalayah Batiste, Dequindra Bell, Payton Bourque, Khaisley Charles, Everett Fluman, Briley Frederick, Ava Grow, Dominick Guidry, Gabrielle Guidry, Brielle Hoofman, Sa`myien Jackson, Amaya Judice, Elise Kibodeaux, Kyla Mason, Tyde Matthews, Fischer Meche, Ava Picard, Wyatt Pierce, Aubrie Ann Richard, Colton Romero, Kaylin Segura, Breana Shea, Matea Sons, Easton Trahan, Karter Tucker
THIRD GRADE: Noah Carr, Johnathan Champagne, Kennedi Cormier, Aubrie Delahoussaye, Alex Derouen, Nicholas Fruge, Levi Jumonville, Adelyn Leblanc, Jamoree Miller, Maddison Pichoff, Brailynn Romero, Holden Romero, Nylah Romero, Jayden Romero, Ricky Romero, Sage Scott, Braylon Smith, Tylan Tillman, Gannon Tilly, Raya Welcome
FOURTH GRADE: Aaliyah Bourque, Adalyn Breaux, Rylee Burke, Rosealei Darby, Kaylyn Derouen, Micah Desormeaux, Chloe Durocher, Kenia Escobar, Eli Frederick, La`niyah Grier, Kate Hulin, Grace Hulin, Baylee Intavong, Daniel Laneaux, Benjamin Pierce, Braden Romero, Madysen Torres, Taylon Washington
FIFTH GRADE: Brylee Angelle, Gabrielle Boudreaux, Zachary Choate, Kaylee Collins, Maynor Cruz, Jostin Cruz Majano, Maddox Delcambre, Tiffany Jones, David Rajaphone, Mateo Schysm, Julien Torres, Zaylee Williams, Caiytlyn Younger
SIXTH GRADE: Raegan Boudreaux, Shaelon Broussard, Caiden Broussard, Audrianna Chanhkongsinh, Athena Chanthaphonh, Layla Choate, Samya Gant, Landon Gary, Tyler Geer, Conner Gondran, Nickolas Gonsoulin, Evan Green, Leah Huval, Byrinh Le, Destiny Lundy, Kruz Olivier, Madison Overlund, Nolan Picard, Asiah Pleasant, Josiah Porter, Diamond Rajaphone, Alysa Randazzo, Hunter Theriot, Hayden Theriot, Keely Tucker