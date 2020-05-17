Even though the COVID-19 outbreak has forced the cancellation of high school proms across the area, you’d have thought there was some sort of social gala going on from the lines of people waiting to get their hair done Saturday.
But it wasn’t a grand social event that drew the crowds. It was the opportunity, after two months of staying at home, to do something that smacked of normalcy — getting a haircut.
The crowd, however, was not only because of a groundswell of people needing styling or pampering. It was partly due to the limitations still in place under Phase 1 of the state’s plan to restart the economy without causing a resurgence of the coronavirus cases that brought on the stay-at-home order in the first place.
At Fantastic Sams on S. Lewis Street, for example, the walk-in shop was not taking walk-in clients. Instead, appointments were set, with the row of chairs usually available for waiting clients pared down to two, one on either side of the door, with at least six feet between them.
Under the current proclamation from Gov. John Bel Edwards, barber shops and salons can operate at 25 percent of their rated fire marshal capacity, further constricting the social distancing bottle neck.
Over at N and N’s Barber Shop on Center Street, things were going much the same way. Appointments were set and a limited number of clients allowed into the storefront at any given time.
But it was a relief for the operators just to be back at work, even with the restrictions.
“I have to say even though things are a little different, it was great to be back in the shop today,” said stylist Bailey Breaux on the shop’s Facebook page. “Minus the mask part.”
Other openings allowed under the Phase 1 order includes restaurant dining rooms, with a 25 percent occupancy cap as well. Downtown, Victor’s Cafeteria announced that it will reopen its dining room Sunday morning for breakfast from 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. The downtown dining staple will remain open through lunch service, with crawfish etouffee, pork roast, fried chicken, fried catfish and fried shrimp on the menu. Oh, and strawberry shortcake for dessert, of course.
Because of the limit on seating, though, the management is continuing to offer — and recommend — that diners order in advance and take advantage of the curbside service being offered.
Other businesses allowed to operate during include fitness centers and gyms, like Strive Fitness on Iberia Street. The workout spaces are once again able to open up to their clients within the social distance and 25 percent occupancy restrictions.
The list of operations allowed to open with the social distance and occupancy limits in place Friday includes:
• Churches
• Restaurants, coffee shops, and cafes (including indoor table-side service)
• Movie theaters
• Zoos and aquariums (no touching exhibits)
• Gyms and fitness centers
• Hair and nail salons
• Retail stores with exterior exits, such as anchor stores at malls, can open. Shopping malls are allowed to open, but all common areas where the public can congregate are to remain closed to traffic.
• Bars and breweries with a Louisiana Dept. of Health food permit can open
• Casinos, video poker parlors, and racetracks will be able to again open their doors, albeit without any spectators allowed.
Businesses that are to remain closed during Phase 1 include:
• Massage establishments and spas
• Tattoo parlors
• Carnivals, amusement parks, water parks, trampoline parks, arcades, and fairs
• Bars and breweries without LDH food permits
• Pool halls
• Contact sports
• Children’s play centers, playgrounds
• Theme parks
• Adult entertainment venues, and other similar businesses
The Phase 1 proclamation is in place until June 5. Edwards said that he will make an evaluation of the state’s progress on June 1 to determine whether further restrictions will be lifted.