FRANKLIN — Thanks to a grant, Teche Action Clinic is offering 1,000 free COVID-19 tests through Wednesday.
Testing is open to the general public, preferably St. Mary Parish residents, weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Franklin City Recreation Center, 500 E.A. Shine Fouquier St. in the city of Franklin. The testing is absolutely free — no insurance or health program membership is required, according to Dr. Gary Wiltz, chief executive officer of Teche Action Clinic.
Wiltz said Teche Action Clinic is the only Community Health Center in the state to receive the grant, which is for two types of tests.
However, he said the testing initiative is part of a broader research study announced on June 8 by Centene, the parent company of Louisiana Healthcare Connections, a multi-national health enterprise, and the National Minority Quality Forum (NMQF), an independent research and educational organization, dedicated to ensuring high-risk racial and ethnic populations receive optimal healthcare.
“Persons can just come to be tested, or they can opt to be a part of the study. It is strictly voluntary. Regardless, we are offering two types of tests — a basic nasal swab in the front of the nose, to see whether one has the disease or not. The second test is a blood test, to see if someone has been exposed to COVID and has the antibodies to fight the disease with some kind of immunity,” Wiltz said.
Teche Action Clinic will contact all people with the results.
Those who test positive for COVID-19 will receive monitoring kits and a daily call from a study nurse for the first 14 days, to provide medical advice and to help monitor any progression of symptoms.
However, participants who enroll in the five-year study, will receive once-per week follow up calls for one month and check-ins over the course of the study.
“We want to do everything we can to help underserved communities get the care and testing they need to fight this virus,” Wiltz said.
“Our mission is to provide access to services that improve the health status of families, including people experiencing financial, social, and cultural barriers to healthcare.”
Jamie Schlottman, CEO of Louisiana Health Care Connections, said COVID-19 has had a devastating impact on Louisiana.
“As part of our mission to transform the health of our communities by delivering better health outcomes at lower costs, together with Teche Action Clinic, we hope to increase access to COVID-19 testing and provide important data and evidence based solutions to improve health disparities.”
Lt. Colonel Shannon Fussell, a nurse with the 159th Fighter Wing, a unit of the Louisiana Air National Guard in Belle Chase, is administering the test, along with Sgt. Chase Collins and Sgt. Jonathan Labit of the 1021st U.S.
“The test takes a total of 10 seconds, five circle swabs in the anterior of each nose. This test is not the one where the nasal swab is stuck past your nose cavity toward your brain,” Fussell said.
Fussell said results will be returned by phone in three days.
Franklin resident Delaine Naquin, a participant, said she wanted to take both tests to put her mind at ease.