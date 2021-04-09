After nearly two decades of planning the Port of Iberia’s dredging project to allow deeper draft vessels to access the facility is coming to fruition.
At a special meeting Thursday night, the port’s governing board appointed a five-member team to nail down the last adjustments to the rights-of-way for the Acadiana Gulf of Mexico Access Channel (AGMAC) itself as well as the spall that the dredging operation will generate.
Engineer Oneil Malbrough will head up the team, with Keith Dronet of Discovery Land Group handling the right-of-way negotiations, Francis Fortier taking responsibility for the surveying, Keith Laperouse of Laperouse Abstract Co. doing the abstracting and Donelson Caffery III serving as special counsel.
The board also approved a resolution asking state Attorney General Jeff Landry to approve Caffery’s appointment as special council.
During the discussion of the new team, Malbrough said he hopes to have all of the right-of-way negotiations handled by June 1.
“Our deadline is June 15, but I’d like to have it all done by the first,” Malbrough said.
Because there are already existing agreements for the rights-of-way, the final touches will involve amendments to existing agreements, which Port of Iberia Executive Director Craig Romero said will simplify the process.
“It’s much better to be able to approach a landowner with a document amending an existing agreement rather than starting a whole new right-of-way negotiation,” Romero said.
If all of the adjustments are made on time, Marlborough said he expects the dredging work to go out for bid in July.
The AGMAC project entails dredging of a 16-foot deep channel all the way from the port to the Gulf of Mexico via the Intracoastal Canal. It also would require dredging more than 14 miles of the Commercial Canal to meet the Intracoastal south of the port.
The goal of the project is to open up the Port of Iberia to heavier projects, both for ships of deeper draft coming in and larger fabricated items, like rigs and modules for industrial applications, to go out.
The long term goal of the AGMAC work is to have the channel dredged to a 20-foot depth from the port to the Gulf of Mexico.