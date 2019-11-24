The Johnston-Hopkins Elementary gave a major gift to St. Francis Diner as part of a revitalized effort for the school’s club to ramp up its contributions to the community.
Jennifer Horton, a sponsor for the Johnston-Hopkins 4-H, said the group gave about 1,500 items to St. Francis Diner Friday despite rainy weather.
The 4-H Club at Johnston-Hopkins has increased its membership threefold since last year, with about 12 members last year and more than 30 this year, she said.
The club performed several activities to celebrate 4-H Week this year, some of which involved the entire student body, like a neighborhood cleanup effort.
“We’ve really done a lot to celebrate National 4-H Week. We’ve used the pledge and we’ve picked up trash around school,” Horton said.
4-H is a U.S.-based network of youth organizations whose mission is engaging youth to reach their fullest potential while advancing the field of youth development. Its name is a reference to the occurrence of the initial letter H four times in the organization’s original motto ‘head, heart, hands, and health’ which was later incorporated into the fuller pledge officially adopted in 1927.
Though often thought of in relation to the competitions the national and state organizations sponsor each year that feature raising or training livestock, 4-H goes beyond that, Horton said.
For the St. Francis event, Horton proudly said that the students couldn’t have been more excited to bring in their permission slips to bring goods they helped obtain to the diner. Those items included canned goods, paper plates, napkins and other things needed by the diner.
“They couldn’t wait to give permission slips to help the diner,” Horton said.
The recent accomplishments of the club are even more notable given that many of the club members are underprivileged and still have a strong resolve to help their community, she said. That’s one of the goals of the school’s club, helping teach students about helping others through working in the community.
The club has performed other activities at Johnston-Hopkins that include sharing healthy snacks and performing various neighborhood activities.
4-H sponsors for the club include Horton, Devan Richard, Selina Botterton and LaDoris Politte.