TEACHER OF THE WEEK: Cassie Bourque

My inspiration to become a teacher stems from my late mother, Karen Touchet Carlin. She always dreamed of being a teacher, but she didn’t have the financial means to attend college. Instead, she received her realtor license and managed a real estate company. She taught her coworkers everything she could to help them excel in their career. She used those same skills to guide me academically. My mother was always patient and kind even during the most trying times. If I didn’t understand a concept she would sit with me and explain it in every way she knew how.
I grew up with a large extended family. I always loved pretending to be just like my mom and I would teach them everything I knew. I loved watching them learn new things and helping in any way that I could. My mother has always told me teaching would be the perfect career for me and just as the saying goes, “mother always knows best.”
What’s teaching at Caneview been like?
After graduating from UL in December 2015, I started my career at Caneview Elementary as a long-term substitute teacher. From day one, I knew it was the place for me. There are so many amazing teachers there that I have learned a great deal from. Even in the midst of so much change, our school community is resilient and takes on any obstacle head-on.
What’s your favorite part about the job?
For most of my students this is their first school experience. I make it my mission to do anything I can to make it a memorable year for them. I love that I get to watch them grow into students who are independent, kind and hardworking. Even when they leave my classroom, my students know that I will consider them my kids forever.
What’s your teaching philosophy?
As a Pre-K teacher, I strive to be open-minded and positive, while setting high expectations for all of my students. It is my job to understand my students’ needs and help them to move forward academically, socially, and emotionally. We build a classroom culture that encourages teamwork, celebrates achievements, and embraces mistakes. By doing this we develop a love for learning together.