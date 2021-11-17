Purchase Access

The inaugural Taste of the Teche delighted the taste buds of Iberia Parish residents Wednesday night. 

The event featured local cooks and restaurants creating dishes at the Bayou Teche Trading Company on St. Peter Street with their recipes featured in The Daily Iberian’s annual cookbook. 

Drinks and music was also present for those attending. 

 

