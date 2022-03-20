Marc Anderson entered Louisiana for the first time last week for the Shadows-on-the-Teche Plein Air Competition. After getting into Iberia Parish, he quickly got to work painting.
The plein air artist and Milwaukee resident said he was met with a few problems when painting at first due to the breezy weather the Teche Area had been experiencing, but after checking into Cypremort Point he quickly found the perfect place to settle into.
“I was staying in Cypremort Point and once I found the marina, I decided I’m never leaving,” Anderson said with a laugh.
The Wisconsin resident spent the week in Iberia Parish as part of the Shadows-on-the-Teche Plein Air Competition, where professional and amateur plein air artists flew from all over the country to take part in the historic site’s annual painting event.
Shadows-on-the-Teche event coordinator Jayd Buteaux said the event had kept the Shadows busy all week. Twenty-seven artists had formally entered the competition and been privy to events like the Quick Draw competition, where artists had two hours to complete a painting at a specific site.
Other events included a trip to Delcambre, where artists could not only enjoy the scenic beauty of the Iberia Parish town but also enjoy authentic Louisiana seafood.
“One of the artists said they could taste the freshness when they tried some of the shrimp,” Buteaux said.
But mostly, artists were able to tour south Louisiana’s scenic beauty and find spots that inspired them to paint.
Artists like Catherine Hillis of Virginia said she had taken part in the first two years of the plein air competition but had taken a few years off. After entering this year’s competition, Hillis said she was impressed by the growth of the competition.
“They have really grown,” she said. “They have a big operation now and lots of awards.”
Although primarily a studio painter, Hillis said plein air provides a special outlet that allows her to be outdoors with nature. When asked her favorite spot in the parish, Hillis jokingly said Bon Creole for eating.
“But seriously, I went to the sugar mill in St. Mary Parish and it was my absolute favorite spot,” Hillis said. “The people there gave me a tour and they were so nice and gracious.”
The weeklong plein air event ended Friday with an awards ceremony congratulating all of the artists for their work during the week.
Buteaux said she suspected the number of paintings hung in the Shadows-on-the-Teche Visitor’s Center was bigger than any of the previous years.
“There are a lot of paintings this year and they are all gallery quality,” Buteaux said. “It’s just amazing that we can hang these here in our little parish.”
Here are the categories and winners of this year's competition:
- Quick Draw – General Public, 1st Place awarded to Stacey Rhoades for “’41 Caddy.”
- Quick Draw – Juried Artists, 1st Place, $300 prize, awarded to Richie Vios from Austin, Texas, for “The Shadows.”
- Quick Draw – Juried Artists, 2nd Place, $200 prize, awarded to Spencer Meagher from Mount Vernon, Ill., for “Mossy Oak.”
- Paint Out – General Public, 1st place, $125 in gift certificates to Blick Art Materials, awarded to Marjorie Shanks for “French St. Corner.”
- Paint Out – General Public, 2nd place, $100 in gift certificates to Wind River, awarded to Kathy Hammond for “Gulf Station.”
- Paint Out – Juried Artists, 1st place, $200 prize, awarded to Farley Lewis from Springfield, Mo., for “Red Awning.”
- Best Delcambre Painting – presented by Wendell Verrett, sponsored by Delcambre Seafood and Farmer’s Market, and awarded to Richie Vios from Austin, Texas, for “Bringing the Haul.”
- Preserving History – $500, presented and sponsored by Kiwanis Club and awarded to Richie Vios from Austin, Texas, for “Mt. Carmel Academy.”
- Mayor’s Award – presented by Mayor Freddie DeCourt, sponsored by Wyatt and Becky Collins, $1000 purchase award and awarded to Jeff Williams from Stillwater, Okla., for “Bridge Street Bridge.”
- Louisiana Natural Beauty – sponsored by LA Rep. Beau Beaullieu, $250 prize, awarded to Antwan Ramar from Orlando, Fla., for “Silver Bend.”
- La Petite Peinture (The Little Painting) – $300 prize, award to Mary O. Smith from Steinhatchee, Fla., for “Coquiel.”
- Best Use Water– $500 prize, awarded to Farley Lewis from Springfield, Mo., for “Bayou Down.”
- Best Architectural – $500 prize, awarded to Tom Brown from Fairview, Texas, for “Curious George.”
- Best Nocturnal – $500 prize, awarded to Crista Pisano from Nyack, N.Y., for “New Iberia Night.”
- Honorable Mention – $400 prize, awarded to Richard Sneary from Kansas City, Mo., for “Trees, Calfs, Oak.”
- 4th place – $750 prize, awarded to Jeff Williams from Stillwater, Okla., for “Sundown Crawfish Pond.”
- 3rd place – $1,000 prize, awarded to Mary Monk from Abita Springs for “That’s My Cows.”
- 2nd place – $1,500 prize, awarded to Jeanette Herron from Niceville, Fla., for “Best Breakfast in Town.”
- Artist Choice – $1,000 prize, awarded to Marc Anderson from Wauwatosa, Wis., for “50 Shades of Gray.”
- Best of Show – $2,000 prize, awarded to Marc Anderson from Wauwatosa, Wis., for “Romulus and Remus.”