20 Under 40

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The Daily Iberian’s annual 20 Under 40 banquet is returning this year with even more to celebrate.

This year’s event will honor not only the winners of 2022 20 Under 40, but also the winners from 2020 and 2021, and The Daily Iberian’s 2022 Citizen of the Year.

The banquet will be held at 6 p.m. on April 7 at the Cade Community Center. Be sure to grab a copy of the 20 Under 40 special section, which will be available on April 10.

This year’s 20 Under 40 winners are:

Lauren Barras, John Austin Berry, Blair Blanchard, Kirsten Bourque, Royce Boyer, Ryan Champagne, Jawaskie Deal, Mark Delahoussaye, Nicole Delahoussaye, Katie Simmons Derouen, Bart Folse, Brianna Gregorie, Bryson Hypolite, Brooke Lustman, Erica Olivier, Jaclyn Richie, Katie Hollier Romero, Lyndi Siegel, Emily Trahan.

The Citizen of the Year will be announced soon.

For information on how to purchase tickets to the event, please contact Karla Borde at 337-321-6747.

Tags

Load comments