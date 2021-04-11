The Sliman Theater was the perfect place for fans of James Lee Burke Saturday as the venue held two events dedicated to analyzing and performing works of Burke’s novels.
The Books Along the Teche Literary Festival held a symposium in tandem with the University of Louisiana at Lafayette to discuss Burke’s newest novel, “A Private Cathedral,” and the Iberia Performing Arts League also hosted a Readers Theater where actors performed works from Burke’s novel “Neon Rain.”
“Welcome to James Lee Burke and Dave Robicheaux’s town,” speaker Kathryne Delcarpio announced at the beginning of the symposium.”
Delcarpio, a longtime Iberia Parish resident, spent several minutes talking about her personal relationship with New Iberia as it relates to the work of James Lee Burke’s novels and his protagonist Dave Robicheaux.
The many novels Burke has written with Robicheaux as a character always have New Iberia as part of the setting. Although Burke lives in Montana for most of the year, he regularly comes to New Iberia and reportedly owns a home here as well.
Delcarpio recounted meeting a tourist in New Iberia once who asked where the home of Burke was, to which both were surprised to discover it was only a few houses away from her own residence.
“Like many of you, I have devoured every book I could get my hands on,” she said.
Another speaker of the symposium was Howard Kingston, co-owner of Books Along the Teche with his wife.
Since opening in 1989, Kingston said Burke and his novels have been a constant friend to his little bookstore nestled in downtown New Iberia.
“We met Jim many years ago, and he was such a humble and down-to-earth person,” Kinston recounted. “He loved to talk to people and had such a good memory.”
The friendship blossomed into Burke giving the bookshop exclusive signing events for some of his novels in the past, which has attracted national news outlets like CBS and The Washington Post to come to New Iberia.
Released last year, “A Private Cathedral” is the third part of a trilogy of books, Kingston said, with the other two being “Robicheaux” and “New Iberia Blues.” Although the third installment of the trilogy, Kingston said the book is actually a prequel and focuses on Dave Robicheaux’s mortality.
An hour after the symposium, guests were treated to a Readers Theater where members of IPAL performed parts of Burke’s book, “Neon Rain.”
IPAL is New Iberia’s locally grown theater group that provides high-quality plays and musicals throughout the year at the Essanee Theater, and also regularly contributes to the literary festival by converting the novels of Burke into performable pieces.
Audience members were treated to local actors performing the words of the characters in the books, and even having a volunteer act as the interior monologue of Dave Robicheaux.
The hour-long performance received warm applause at the end, as fans of the author were given a full experience of Burke’s novels.
Coordinator for the literary festival Becky Allain said that the day’s events have gone well despite some initial rainy weather.
“It’s been good,” Allain said. “The weather wasn’t too bad, and we were still able to perform.”