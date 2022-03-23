New Iberia residents will once again be able to experience a professional high-quality symphony orchestra at New Iberia City Park on April 3 for the Iberia Cultural Resources Association’s annual Symphony in the Park.
The event will have the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra perform music ranging from musicals like “Phantom of the Opera” to jazz legend Duke Ellington free of charge, and families attending will be able to set up a picnic inside the park while enjoying the concert.
Symphony Sunday is celebrating its 15th year of bringing the orchestra to New Iberia, and ICRA President Cathy Indest said the organization was incredibly thankful for supporters being able to provide the event to the public.
“What an amazing community,” Indest said. “Not only have we presented these concerts for 15 years but we can also say the people in this community have provided the funds to pay for these concerts.”
Indest said she’s particularly excited for this year’s picnic contest, which will allow event-goers to set up a theme for their picnic area that can include costumes, decorations and food. The competition will have a first, second and third place winner with the first place award being a painting of the picnic group by local artist Jerome Weber.
“It will be so much fun to come out and see some of these themes,” Indest said.
The Beignet Box Food Truck will also be on-site providing a menu that includes beignets, cafe au lait, hot chocolate, hot tea and other goodies for the general public to enjoy. A beverage booth will be available as well, Indest said.
Other features of this year’s symphony will include golf carts that will be able to shuttle local residents who may not be able to make the trip from the parking lot to the concert site on foot. For those that will be unable to attend, KANE 1240 will be broadcasting the concert on the radio.
The concert takes place at 3 p.m., but music by the Andy Smith Band will start at 1 p.m., along with a balloon artist for children and the Beignet Box Food Truck.
For patrons of the ICRA, an afterparty will be held at the home of Cathy Indest.
To reserve a golf cart shuttle, call Joy Gerhart at 337-364-2153. For questions related to tent placement or the after-concert party, call Cathy Jackson at 337-207-9554 or email at kchjackson@cox.net. To become a symphony patron, call Cathy Indest at 337-298-7964.