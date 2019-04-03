Symphony Sunday in the Park features Acadiana Symphony

After a weekend of literature and general “bookiness” downtown, the Books Along the Teche Literary Festival will hop across Bayou Teche for the annual “Symphony Sunday in the Park.”
The event, the third of the Iberia Cultural Resources Association’s yearly four-concert slate with the Acadiana Symphony, features the orchestra exploring pop favorites from Broadway, big band, and jazz selections in an al fresco setting among the oaks of New Iberia’s City Park.
This year marks the 13th year for the outdoor concert, and promises to bring more fun for families and music lovers of all ages. The Iberia Swamp Band will open up the event at noon, playing its repertoire as an appetizer for the ASO’s performance at 3 p.m.
The event will also feature food in the form of The Parich Line food truck, which will be serving starting at noon as well.
For the kids — and discerning adults as well — there will be plenty of options as well. From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., balloon artists will be giving out free balloons, and face painting will be offered under the oaks. Plus, during the intermission, an instrument “petting zoo” will be open to the public so children can get up close and personal with some of the instruments used during the concert.
And for the truly ambitious, there will be a “Best Theme Picnic” contest. Contestants will be able to set up their most ideal vision of a Sunday afternoon picnic prior to the ASO performance. At 2:45 p.m., judges will choose a winner, which will be captured in an original painting on the site.
The concert theme this year is “Happy Birthday Iberia Cultural Resources.” The organization is celebrating its 50th year of service to the Teche Area this year.
To make parking easier, a shuttle pickup and return will transport riders from the Veterans Building parking area to the picnic grounds.
In case of rain, the concert will move inside the Sugar Cane Festival Building.
As with each Symphony Sunday, the concert is free and open to the public.