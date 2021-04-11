Saturday’s slightly rainy weather was nowhere to be found Sunday, as the Books Along the Teche Literary finished its annual activities and the weekend ended with local patrons enjoying a symphony in the park in beautiful sunny weather.
The Iberia Cultural Resources Association’s annual symphony was well-attended by local residents who were able to enjoy the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra’s melodic pieces for the first time in more than a year.
Cathy Indest with the ICRA said the event was the first that the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra has played since the COVID-19 pandemic started, and orchestra members were still able to play enjoyable music while maintaining mask wearing and social precautions.
The orchestra also welcomed New York’s Sal Viviano to the stage, who sang a number of American standards to the enjoyment of event-goers.