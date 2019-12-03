Hundreds of avid music listeners of all ages packed the pews at St. Peter’s Catholic Church for the Iberia Cultural Resources Association’s “Sounds of the Season” Christmas concert.
“Sounds” is the inaugural event of the ICRA concert year. The organization sponsors four shows throughout the year, all of them free to the public.
Listeners Sunday were treated to some of the music that has become traditional for the seasonal show. Selections from Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker Suite,” Victor Herbert’s “March of the Toys” from “Babes in Toyland,” and “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” were warmly received, but it was Reed and McAlister’s “Russian Christmas Music” that brought the crowd to its feet, giving the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra a standing ovation for its precise and melodic handling of the incredibly dynamic piece.
The concert, now in its 11th year, is traditionally the first ICRA offering of the year. The others are “A Prelude to Spring,” which features chamber music, the “Symphony Sunday in the Park” pops concert, and the “Stars and Stripes — A Musical Celebration” salute to veterans.