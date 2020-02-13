If you are still looking for the perfect place to take your Valentine’s Day date and haven’t made a reservation yet, you are in luck.

Veterans for Higher Education is sponsoring a Sweetheart Banquet at Anointed Soul Food Friday evening to raise money for its scholarship fund. A Valentine’s Day dinner for two, which includes dinner, champagne, dessert, entertainment, and door prizes, can be had for $75 per couple.

The Andy Smith Band will provide music for the evening. For more information, contact Anointed Soul Food at 380-0619. To learn more about donating to the Veterans for Higher Education scholarship program, call 256-3115.

Anointed Soul Food is located at the corner of Iberia Street and Admiral Doyle Drive.

