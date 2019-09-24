Suzy LeBlanc’s poster chosen for third time for Gumbo Cookoff

For the third time, Erath native and art hobbyist Suzy LeBlanc’s poster was chosen to represent the World Championship Gumbo Cookoff.
The Maurice resident said she won the poster contest this year, having previously won in 2015 and 2016. In 2017, she did not submit any art for the competition.
LeBlanc called the poster itself a piece of retro artwork.
“It’s a neon sign, it was kind of a retro idea,” she said.
The poster features a neon sign featuring shrimp, crab and oysters on top of an arrow pointing to the left with the words “Eat Gumbo.”
“I wanted to do something for the 30th anniversary,” LeBlanc said. “I just have a feel for neon signs.”
Although the artist has won the contest in recent years, LeBlanc maintains that art is just a side project.
The World Championship Gumbo Cookoff takes place Oct. 12 and 13 in Bouligny Plaza. The cookoff will be celebrating the theme “Lights, Camera, Gumbo” this year, and will wash downtown New Iberia cooking teams who will all be vying for the best gumbo award.