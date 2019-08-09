Suspects in business break-in sought by IPSO

On the morning of Aug. 5, Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an alarm activation at the business of Snowball Express. When deputies arrived, they found that the drive-thru window had been broken. Surveillance footage revealed two black males smashing the glass with a hammer. Once inside, they attempted to steal money from the cash register. Upon discovering the register was empty, they fled the scene on foot.
Anyone who can help identify the suspects is asked to submit an anonymous tip at www.P3tips.com or call Iberia Crime Stoppers at 364-TIPS.
Iberia Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week appears weekly in The Daily Iberian.