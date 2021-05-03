Two suspects were arrested by the New Iberia Police Department for allegedly severely beating a disabled person, causing permanent damage.
According to a prepared statement from the NIPD, Rijhanelle Flugence and Joseph Roberts Jr. were arrested Saturday due to an incident that occurred on April 25 at the intersection of Corrine and Field streets.
Flugence was charged with attempted first degree murder, second degree robbery, cruelty to the infirm, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule II drugs and self-mutilation.
Roberts was charged with attempted first degree murder and second degree robbery.
Both are being held at the Iberia Parish Jail.