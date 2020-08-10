The New Iberia Police Department has issued an arrest warrant related to the Aug. 9 shooting on Mississippi Street.
Tyron Deshean Chevalier, 21, is wanted on a charge of second degree murder, according to the NIPD, and is considered armed and dangerous.
Chevalier is a suspect in the shooting that occurred in the 900 block of Mississippi Street, where 23-year-old Quantravious Alexis was found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.
Anyone knowing his whereabouts are asked to contact law enforcement immediately, contact Iberia Crime Stoppers at 364-TIPS or submit your tip at www.P3TIPS.com. Individuals with information may also contact the New Iberia Police Department at (337) 369-2306. All tips will remain anonymous.