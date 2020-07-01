The New Iberia Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a suspect in an armed robbery of a business Monday night.
According to an NIPD spokesman, officers responded to an armed robbery at a business in the 600 block of West Admiral Doyle Drive just before midnight Sunday.
According to reports, an individual entered the business threatening people while carrying a firearm. The subject then stole items before fleeing the store in a gray colored car, believed to be a Nissan Versa.
Images of the suspect and suspect’s vehicle was obtained from video surveillance equipment.
Anyone able to identify the suspect is asked contact Iberia Crime Stoppers at 364-TIPS or submit a tip at www.P3TIPS.com. People with information may also contact the New Iberia Police Department at (337) 369-2306.
All tips will remain anonymous.