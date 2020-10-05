New Iberia Police Department detectives are seeking the public's assistance in finding a man they say shot at another man Friday afternoon.
According to an NIPD spokeswoman, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Donvontae LaMarcus "Dookie" Ozenne on charges of attempted second-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm, and illegal use of weapons after a shooting that took place at the intersection of Lee Street and School Street.
The shooting is the latest in a rash of gun violence across the city over the last month. The day before Friday's shooting, a man walked up to a group on Buckeye Street, a few blocks from Friday's shooting, and fired shots into the gathering around 2 a.m. In that incident, five people were shot, one fatally.
Police ask that anyone who sees Ozenne call NIPD at (337) 369-2306 or Iberia Crime Stoppers at (337) 364-TIPS.