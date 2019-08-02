Suspect sought in armed robbery

On the morning of June 6, deputies responded to Pennywise in reference to an armed robbery. Surveillance footage showed a black male approach the cashier and remove a handgun from his waistband. He showed the gun to the cashier and stated “I will shoot the place up,” then demanded money from the cash register. The suspect stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the register and three packs of Black & Mild cigars before fleeing on foot towards the back of the building.
Anyone who can help identify the suspect is asked to submit an anonymous tip at www.P3tips.com or call Iberia crime stoppers at 364-TIPS.
Iberia Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week appears weekly in The Daily Iberian.