Travis Layne arrest timeline

- Aug. 16, 2019: Garron Lewis, 17, is shot to death

- Oct. 29, 2019: Travis Layne Jr. is booked on charges of second-degree murder, criminal conspiracy and other charges. His bond is set at more than $1 million

- Jan. 6, 2020: Layne's first motion for a bond reduction is denied

- March 2, 2020: Layne is formally charged in district court on charges of conspiracy to commit second-degree murder, principal to aggravated criminal damage to property, and principal to illegal discharge of a firearm.

- March 30, 2020: Layne's bond is reduced to $400,000 in light of the formal charges

- April 20: Layne's bond is reduced again, over the DA's objections, to $250,000

- Sept.1: Layne's bond is reduced again, over the DA's objections again, to $100,000

- Dec. 14: Layne is released without posting bond, after the court grants a speedy trial motion, again over the DA's objections

- Jan. 20: An appeals court grants the DA's request to review the court's release of Layne.

- Jan. 22: An arrest warrant is issued for Layne's arrest. He's arrested that same day.

- Jan. 25: Layne posts bond and is released.

- Feb. 26: An arrest warrant is issued for Layne's arrest in the bus driver incident, charging him with interference in the operation of a school, terrorizing, aggravated obstruction of a highway, criminal trespassing, second-degree battery, and battery on a school teacher

- March 11: Layne turns himself in. Bond is set at $165,000.