One of the suspects in the 2019 shooting death of Garon Lewis has turned himself in to law enforcement after an incident last month in which police say he beat a bus driver.
Travis Layne, 34, is being held in the Iberia Parish Jail on charges stemming from a Feb. 26 assault on a school bus driver near the intersection of Yvonne and Zez streets. He turned himself in to the New Iberia Police Department Thursday evening.
Layne is charged with second-degree battery, battery on a school teacher, aggravated obstruction of a highway, terrorizing, two counts of criminal trespassing, and intimidation in schools. His bond is set at $165,000.
The Iberia Parish District Attorney's Office filed a motion to revoke Layne's bond for his alleged involvement in the Lewis shooting. A hearing on that request is set to be heard Tuesday, March 16.
Lewis, 17, was found shot in his vehicle near the intersection of Audrey and Rene streets shortly after 9 p.m. on Aug. 16, 2019. So far, seven individuals have been charged with various crimes related to Lewis' death.
Layne was arrested in October 2019 on charges of second-degree murder, criminal conspiracy, aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal use of weapons, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of domestic abuse battery.
Layne was initially released without bond in November after 16th Judicial District Court Judge Suzanne DeMahy determined that Layne had been denied speedy access to trial. Although prosecutors argued that COVID-19 restrictions and the challenges in preparing the case against Layne forced the trial delay, DeMahy did not agree.
“The reason for delay in this case is alleged by the state as COVID restrictions and complexity of case,” DeMahy wrote in her memo on the reasons for her judgment. “However, the court finds these reasons for delay insufficient in this matter.”
He is scheduled to stand trial in the Lewis murder on April 5.