The suspect in a shooting that left a Jeanerette man dead Thursday evening was arrested Friday.
Jeanerette Police, along with Jeanerette City Marshals Office deputies, took Kimmy Dauntain into custody Thursday evening as a person of interest within an hour of the fatal shooting near the intersection of Lovette and First streets.
He was arrested and booked on a charge of second-degree murder Friday.
The shooting occurred around 7:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of First Street. From the preliminary investigation, a Jeanerette City Marshals Office deputy said the victim was shot at least once but could not say if other shots were fired.
No other information about the victim has yet been released, and no other information as to the motive for the shooting has been made public.
Jeanerette City Marshal Fernest Martin said the investigation into the incident is ongoing.