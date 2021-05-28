FRANKLIN – The Franklin Police Department arrested a man suspected to be in connection to a shooting that left a bullet inside a local resident’s house on Sunday.
According to the FPD, the department received multiple calls at approximately 7:47 p.m. regarding shots fired in the areas of Magnolia and Maple streets involving several individuals.
Upon arrival, officers began investigating and one caller advised that a bullet had entered their residence.
Joseph Daniels Jr., 24, of Franklin, was arrested at 11 a.m. Monday on charges that included illegal use of weapons and a warrant for probation violation.
Daniels was booked, processed, and held with no bond set at the time of press release.
The Franklin Police Department is asking that if anyone has any information or was a witness to the above incident, to please call the Franklin Police Department at 828-1716. You can remain anonymous.