Keith and Cynthia Koen aren’t politically dogmatic. They work hard, she with a local bank, he as an offshore consultant in the oil industry. They are members of First Baptist Church, a center for their spiritual lives.
The couple have been together for 28 years, married for 23. Their teen daughter, Libby, is soon to be off at college.
All in all, they have a good life.
But the summer of 2021 will be a memorable one for them not because of a grand trip or a great milestone. It will be remembered as the summer where Cynthia was almost lost to COVID.
But she wasn’t. And that may be the biggest gift of all for the family.
Cynthia was admitted to Iberia Medical Center on May 28. She stayed in a regular room for the first couple of days, but was in an intensive care bed within 72 hours, her blood oxygen levels low and shaky. Within the next couple of days, she was intubated, on a ventilator to assist her breathing.
She would remain like that for 23 days, 20 of them in a medical coma.
How it began
“I’ve always been a fairly healthy person,” Cynthia said. “I wasn’t on any medication or anything.”
So when Cynthia was feeling under the weather as she came home from work one Monday afternoon, she didn’t think anything of it. She went to work the next day as usual, shrugging it off and going about her day.
“It really felt just like a cold,” Cynthia said. “I didn’t think nothing of it. We had been careful. We didn’t socialize. We wore masks, we used sanitizers. Plus, with Keith having had heart surgery the year before, we were already very careful.”
Keith had gotten an infection after a cut on a pipe while working offshore. That cut led to an infection, which led to fluid and inflammation which weakened his heart. In January of 2020, he had to have a quadruple bypass.
“They had to give me treatments for my heart to get stronger just so they could operate,” Keith said.
As a result, he had received his COVID-19 vaccine earlier this year. Cynthia had not.
As she continued her work week, Cynthia felt a little worse on Wednesday. On Thursday, her supervisor told her to go home and get better. On Friday, Keith told her she wasn’t going anywhere but to a doctor.
“No, you aren’t going to work,” he said. …Instead, he convinced her to go to an urgent care clinic where they checked her blood oxygen. It was at 62 percent.
“The doctor said, ‘How are you alive sitting here now?’” Cynthia remembered. “They called an ambulance and took me straight to the hospital.”
About the same time, Libby told Keith she was not feeling well. Sure enough, she also had the coronavirus, albeit a lesser case than her mother’s.
“Before this, I had long luscious hair,” Keith joked. “I pulled it all out. It was nerve wracking.”
A blur of voices
“I don’t remember the first couple of days,” Cynthia said of her hospital stay. “It was not good. They could not sustain my oxygen levels, so they sent me to ICU.”
Keith, however, remembers it very well. The hospital staff let him know at every juncture what treatments they were using, and what plans they were making to get Cynthia stabilized.
“Had her on an oxygen indicator, then a BiPap,” Keith said. “Then they called me in the middle of the night and said they had to intubate her. That was scary. “
That also meant that the time he had been spending with Cynthia was all but eliminated. ICU visits are extremely limited. And, as he spoke with the staff, Keith was getting more bad news than good. At one point, Keith was told that Cynthia had a 1 percent chance of surviving the virus.
“They are telling you all this stuff, and you are contemplating how bad it could be,” he said. ”She was still having trouble getting her oxygen levels even after they put her on the machine, so they said they wanted to put her into a medically-induced coma.”
Cynthia went into the coma and remained there until she was brought out to do a breathing trial. The first time, she did not pass and was put back under. A second trial was done, which she again failed.
Also, in addition to COVID, the intubation and length of her stay on the ventilator led to double pneumonia and a MRSA infection.
After almost three weeks on the ventilator, Dr. Kitakule approached Keith about the possibility of a tracheotomy to help Cynthia breathe better.
“Dr. Kitakule was talking to me about a tracheotomy,” Keith said. “The pro of that is she could breathe easier. The con was that it was a surgery, and she was already in a weakened condition. I said, ‘Let’s do one more breathing trial, and if she doesn't pass, we’ll do the surgery.”
Keith went to his family and to his church for support.
“There were a lot of prayers,” he said. “There were a lot of prayers with my church. But, by the grace of God, she passed the third trial.”
He attributes the comeback to the power of faith.
“They had people come out for prayer vigils in the parking lot,” Keith said. “We passed it out on a prayer chain. There were people praying all over the world. The power of prayer is immense. Faith.”
Inside the bubble
Cynthia had no idea any of these things were happening. Within the hazy in-between land of the coma, she could sense some things, but not always clearly. What she remembers most are the voices. And music.
“I can remember bits and pieces,” she said. “I remember people’s voices. Libby, when she would come, would play my praise music. A very close friend of ours was able to visit and she sang to me. I remember that.”
What she does remember is when she was brought out of the medical coma so the staff could test her breathing.
“The breathing trials I can remember, that was kind of scary,” Cynthia said. “Breathing, you don’t usually think about it. They have you on a ventilator pumping air into you, and you kind of fight it. Then they turn that off. You have to prove you can breathe through a tube and not fight it. It is very scary.”
As with Ketih, faith was a key to Cynthia holding on through the trials.
“The only thing I can remember is thinking, ‘God I know you are here,’” she said. “Jesus said all you need is a mustard seed of faith. If you have a mustard seed sized bit of …faith, you can do anything.”
Another more positive memory is the voices of her nurses in the ICU.
“ICU nurses are amazing,” Cynthia said. “They are all amazing. I don’t remember quite everyone who was there. When they are in there, they are talking to you, kind of trying to arouse you. You aren’t lucid, but I can hear them. And they are trying to get you to come out of it.”
That fuzzy coma state lasted for about 20 days, until she was brought out of the medical coma for the last time and passed the breathing trial.
“I started to realize where I was,” she said. “Nurses would come and go. I was asking every person what day it is. They kept asking if I knew where I was and why I was here.”
One of the most unsettling parts of coming back into the real world from the coma cocoon was getting a sense of time back.
“For me, it seemed like months and months since I had seen anyone,” Cynthia said. “I had no time sense whatsoever. It was really scary. The first day I really felt like myself was June 26, three days after I came out of it.”
A long road ahead
The trip from urgent care to hospital and back was long enough, but it was just the first stage of recovery. Cynthia went to a long-term assisted care facility after she became too well for the hospital but not healthy enough for a rehabilitation hospital.
“At first, I couldn’t move,” she said. The month of lying in a bed with no movement had wasted away her muscles. She lost 43 pounds during her hospital stay, most of it muscle tissue.
“When I got out, I couldn’t even lift my head off a pillow,” Cynthia said. “And I am not the sort of person to sit around. In my job, I spend all day on my feet. When they started therapy, I could not even get up.
Then the rehab began.
“They told me it would be four weeks,” she said. “So I set myself a personal goal. Right at two weeks.
“I was able to walk with a walker about 50 feet within the first week,” she said, smiling. “That is with assistance. I had a therapist there every step of the way. It took 15 days, and I was released to outpatient therapy.”
Now the road continues. Cynthia has an evaluation set for Tuesday, where she expects she will be told she will have three physical therapy sessions a week until she regains some of her movement.
“The only thing you can tell yourself is, ‘You have too many things to do, and you cannot quit,’” she said. “You cannot be a burden to your family. Let me at least try.”
Some of those things to try are things that most people don’t even consider when they start their day.
“It’s minor things,” Cynthia said. “One minor thing is getting in the car by myself. It’s quite difficult. Whenever I started walking, I dragged feet because could not lift my feet off the ground. You have to think about everything. Think about when you sit down or stand up. You have to think about where to put your hand, where to hold yourself.”
For Keith, he is happy to have the strong-willed woman who he had to coerce into an urgent care appointment back from the brink of death and at his side, even if she is using a walker for now..
“I don’t want to say that I wasn’t afraid of her passing away, but I had a feeling that it was going to be ok,” Keith said. “I didn’t beg or barter with God. If he was going to leave her down here, she had more things to do.”
And, like Cynthia, Keith had people checking in on him, making sure that he was hanging in there and staying positive while Cynthia was in the hospital.
“The church support was amazing,” he said. “Just to have friends call you, 10 o’clock at night. It’s like an extended family.”
As for the doubts he may have harbored, he couldn’t be bothered by them at the time.
“I turned these things off,” he said. “I had to be strong for (Cynthia), for my daughter. My fear was what was going to happen when it was all over. Was I going to keep it together or was I going to go fold up in a closet and cry like a baby?”
Now though, even as they look down a long road of recovery, the couple can laugh as they step forward.
“When I was going through my heart issues, they said I had a six or seven percent chance of surviving mine,” Keith said. “She had to go and top me with a one percent chance to survive.”