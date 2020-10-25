Supporters of President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign were out in full force Saturday in Acadiana as hundreds of motorcyclists took to New Iberia, Franklin, Baldwin, and surrounding parishes to rally for the president.
A line that took several minutes to drive past could be seen on Old Spanish Trail on the way to Jeanerette Saturday afternoon. The “Silent No More” Trump rally took place in several different parts of Acadiana and then finally coalesced into a single rally later on in the day.