Superintendent reports smooth first day back

Students and teachers were together once again as the first day back to class was held Tuesday for Iberia Parish public schools.
The beginning of the school year has been most likely one of the hardest and most complicated for the school district due to COVID-19 and its effects on the state. Much of the summer dealt with integrating new policies for sanitation and social distancing, while also educating teachers to work more effectively with virtual education for students.
Superintendent of Schools Carey Laviolette said the school district welcomed back those elementary students who will attend class in person, and whose last names begin with the letters A-K, to the classrooms Tuesday, and those whose last names begin with letters L-Z attend today.
“According to reports from the schools and school visits, we had a smooth first day,” Laviolette said.
The gradual start is part of the hybrid learning process being instituted by the school district to essentially cut the school population in half so that social distancing can be better enforced. Students not at school on a particular day will be learning virtually.
“The gradual start allows schools to introduce the new protocols in small groups and acclimate students quickly to the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) Reopening Guidelines,” Laviolette said.
Students who logged in virtually found few difficulties on their first day, Laviolette said. The school district was able to institute a 1:1 chromebook policy that enabled every student in the district to go home with their own computer for virtual learning. The superintendent said parents having trouble with the chromebooks can contact their child’s virtual facilitator with questions.
“This year we are prepared to expect the unexpected and will resolve one struggle at a time,” Laviolette said.