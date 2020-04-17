Following Gov. John Bel Edwards announcement Wednesday that schools will remain closed for the rest of the school year, Iberia Parish School District Superintendent Carey Laviolette said the district is committed to providing learning plans for students that enable them to work on state standards.
Teachers throughout the parish will continue providing distance-learning lessons weekly through May 22. Additional resources are available on the district website at www.iberiaschools.org to be used now and throughout the summer.
Laviolette said student promotional decisions, especially seniors, are a high priority for the Iberia Parish School District. High schools are in the process of examining senior graduation requirements and reaching out to students who require make-up or recovery work beginning the week of April 20. Additional information for seniors will also be posted to the IPSD website. She added that promotional guidance for K-11 grade students is forthcoming.
"The Iberia Parish School District would like to assure graduating seniors that graduation ceremonies will be provided according to state and local clearances,” according to a prepared statement. “Even if modifications are required, this important milestone will be celebrated in some capacity for the class of 2020. More information will be released as state guidelines are issued.”
Currently, all students in the IPSD are eligible to receive weekly breakfast and lunch meals from “The Healthy School Food Collaborative” organization. Applications are available on the district website for delivery the following week. According to the director of the HSFC, meals will be provided for Iberia Parish public school students through June 30.
“Moving forward, the Iberia Parish School District is using this time to prepare for a true distance learning option for all students if needed," according to the statement. The acquisition of electronic devices, online hotspots, virtual curriculum and the creation of teacher professional development are all part of the long-term planning process in the event we are ever again faced with a prolonged school closure.”
According to the statement, the district intends to host a modified form of summer school opportunities. By the end of May, schools will contact students who are eligible for online summer classes.
"Entering a new school year brings unprecedented challenges of diagnosing the extent of learning gaps as well as developing plans for remediation," the superintendent said.
"The district will utilize state guidance, innovation, and creative problem solving to ensure that students catch up lost instruction from the COVID-19 school closures as well as keep up with 2020-21 required learning.”