Super 1’s donates $6,000 in food items, $1,000 to St. Francis Diner

Super 1 Foods in New Iberia donated more than $6,000 in nonperishable food items and more than $1,000 to help St. Francis Diner provide meals to community members in need through the store’s “Fill the Big Grocery Cart” event Aug. 2– 3.
Customers were encouraged to donate non-perishable food items with the goal to completely fill Super 1 Foods’ 13-foot tall motorized grocery cart during the event. Beginning Aug. 3, customers who donated two or more non-perishable food items received a free Viator’s hot dog while supplies lasted.
The New Iberia Police Department, New Iberia Fire Department, Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce and Mayor Freddie Decourt were among those who contributed non-perishable food items during the event. Through customers’ generosity, total food donations far surpassed expectations and came close to filling the Big Grocery Cart twice. Super 1 Foods delivered the donated food to St. Francis Diner using the Big Grocery Cart, with assistance from the New Iberia Police Department.
“It was incredible to see our community come together and make donations to completely fill the Big Grocery Cart, not once, but almost twice,” Store Director Morris Lewis said in a prepared statement from Super 1. “These donations will go a long way in helping St. Francis Diner to feed those in need. We are very proud to be a part of such a caring community and appreciate everyone who supported this effort.”