As Mayor Pro Tem Dan Doerle said, there seemed to be some “sunlight over the clouds” in regards to the New Iberia Housing Authority’s relationship with the Department of Housing and Urban Development at Tuesday’s meeting.
Board members and the interim director for the housing authority were all present at the meeting to discuss some steps forward in getting more in compliance with HUD, which has complained for two years about several maintenance and financial issues at the housing authority.
After years of little progress, the sunlight presented at Tuesday’s meeting was Tisha Sanders, who serves as housing director in St. John the Baptist Parish.
Sanders, who said she got her start at the New Iberia Housing Authority 25 years ago, has worked in St. John the Baptist Housing Authority for nine years.
Addressing the council, Sanders said she maintains a close relationship with HUD officials and had heard about the recent problems in regards to New Iberia’s housing authority. Having spent several years fixing problems at the housing authority in St. John the Baptist, Sanders has been spending the past three months looking at the problems at HANI.
“I took over a troubled agency that had the same status as New Iberia nine years ago,” Sanders said. “Many of the issues they faced were the same. No audits, mismanagement and not taking care of property.
“I worked closely with the New Orleans field office and got everything caught up, and since then we’ve had audits of zero findings.”
HANI Chairman Fred Wesley said the board voted in June to make an inter-agency agreement with the St. John the Baptist housing authority to contract with Sanders for one year in New Iberia. Sanders said she agreed to work in St. John the Baptist and Iberia Parish during that period.
City Attorney Jeff Simon said HUD had sent over a bullet point list of compliance issues for HANI to work on in the immediate future that included audits, finding a permanent executive direct and demolishing uninhabitable units.
When asked, Wesley said he felt the housing authority was capable of getting those issues fixed and that HANI was headed on the right path.
“We have an idea where they want to go and we fully concur,” Wesley said. “We think that the route we’re going right now will be very, very successful.”
Sanders, who said that she knows full well how to turn a housing authority around, was seen as exactly what the New Iberia Housing Authority needs by council members.
“I’m happy you’re here to put us in the right direction,” Doerle said. “This affects too many people to leave it alone.”