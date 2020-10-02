Sugar Mill Road honors parish’s staple crop

One of Iberia Parish’s biggest staples is the sugar cane crop, an important industry in the Teche Area, and Sugar Mill Road still provides ties to the industry.
Located across the historic Bayou Teche, Sugar Mill Road stretches out over 3.8 miles and is home to a number of sugar cane mills.
Throughout the Teche Area, sugar cane is king and queen of the area, and Sugar Mill Road is an important place in New Iberia.
169 years and still growing
Sugar cane has been an integral part of the south Louisiana economy and culture for more than 200 years, according to Louisiana Travel. When Jesuit priests first brought sugar cane into south Louisiana in 1751, little did they know that the foundation was being laid for an industry that now contributes $2 billion to the Louisiana economy. Today, Louisiana sugar cane yields range from 30 to 50 tons per acre, with recoveries ranging from 180 to 240 pounds of sugar produced from each ton of cane.
Iberia’s own
Iberia Parish is home to Jeanerette, whose nickname is “Sugar City.” Sugar cane has been a key factor in the community’s economic growth for the past 200 years and two active sugar mills still operate in the area. The Jeanerette Museum and the Bayou Teche Museum house sugar cane exhibits that detail the history of the industry in the parish.
Celebrating a staple crop
The Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival on the fourth full weekend of September in New Iberia is the place to put some sweetness in your life. For more than 70 years, the festival has brought together sugar producing parishes to honor the sugar industry with royalty, delicious foods, Cajun entertainment and a great time. The annual event takes place in historic New Iberia, though this year’s event was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
