If you asked any sugar cane farmer two months ago about the 2020 crop, they would have been all smiles about what was expected to be one of the best harvests in recent memory.
After Hurricane Laura, those smiles were a little less wide after about 10 percent crop damage. But even with that hit, the local sugar cane harvest was still expected to be acceptable.
One day away from Hurricane Delta, the sugar cane industry is worried.
“We had a month before grinding season with Laura,” LSU AgCenter County Agent Blair Hebert said Thursday. “Now we’re in the middle of the grinding season and there’s not a lot of date on hurricanes hitting this late in the season.”
For some of the older crops of sugar cane waiting to be harvested, Hebert said this could be the third time that it goes underwater due to flooding.
“It will probably lose it’s harvest yield,” Hebert said.
Local sugar mills were closed earlier this week so that farmers could make evacuation plans and other preparations. Because most mills are usually covered in sheet metal, Hebert said it’s not the best place to be during a hurricane.
A wait-and-see approach is being adopted by those in the industry. Hebert said an assessment will be made Monday about the extent of the damage Delta brings to Teche Area sugar cane.
Most farmers are resigned to accepting that the crop will be damaged once again as a result of a hurricane, the only question is by how much.
“Our questions right now are what will the surge do and how long will the cane stay underwater,” Hebert said. “We’re also looking at the wind, during Laura we were fortunate that we didn’t get multiple winds.”