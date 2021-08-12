Ten canceled events that we’ve all missed

The Sugar Cane Festival was one of the major local events canceled because of COVID-19 in 2020 that already is planning its return for 2021.

While other events across Louisiana are announcing cancelations and postponements due to the increase of COVID-19 infections in the state, the board of directors at the Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival is driving on, intending to hold this year's festival late next month unless a state decree forces its cancellation.
 
"At this time the Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival and Fair will continue as planned for Sept. 23 – 26, 2021 unless mandated otherwise by state guidelines," the board said in a statement released Thursday. "We will continue to follow all recommended festival guidelines and best practices as set forth by the State Fire Marshal and Gov. (John Bel) Edwards."
 
The statement comes as the latest seven-day average positivity of COVID-19 tests in Iberia Parish reached over 24 percent this week, giving the parish the distinction of having the highest test positivity in the U.S. state with the most cases per capita.
 
The festival curtailed its events in 2020, holding some small gatherings but eliminating the large public events, like the parades and the street fair.
 
The festival will feature several parades, a street fair, several concerts, indoor events and other offerings that will involve large numbers of people.

