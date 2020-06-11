The Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival will not be happening this year, according to the festival's board of directors.
According to a prepared statement released today, the decision came after months of deliberation by the Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival and Fair Association.
"(The) Board of Directors came to the difficult and painful decision to cancel the 2020 festival," according to the statement. "The hardships imposed upon our farmers and the many people involved from around the state of Louisiana cannot be overlooked."
The reason for the cancellation is due to the financial and health issues
from the COVID-19 virus.
"We would like to thank the public, our volunteers, members, and sponsors for
their support, and we look forward to an even SWEETER festival in 2021," according to the statement.