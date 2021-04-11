Students participating in an art competition for the Books Along the Teche Literary Festival were honored Saturday.
The competition asked the children to design, draw and illustrate a mascot that represented the literary festival, with the winners being displayed on a black board. The competition was open to students in grades 3 to 6.
Coming in first place was 11-year-old Lana Seroski, a North Lewis Elementary School student who drew a happy alligator hanging onto a tree with a nearby book. Second place went to 11-year-old Micah Hebert, also from North Lewis Elementary, who drew a crab. Third place went to Holden Burley, 11, of North Lewis Elementary, who also drew an alligator.
Anna Mileo-Crook, 11, came in fourth place with a Reading Rhino drawing.