After the school closures that happened nationwide as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, many parents are now in the position of taking care of their children’s education.
That includes Iberia Parish, where the Iberia Parish School District has followed a proclamation from Gov. John Bel Edwards that closes schools for the rest of the year.
With local children out of school, the district has been supplying resources that help parents keep their children up to date on the proper curriculum.
Donna Soileau, the parent of 11-year old 5th grader Ahna’leia, said keeping her children’s education up to date has been a challenging enterprise but she’s been greatly helped by the district and her daughter’s teachers.
When schools first closed in Iberia Parish, Soileau said that she kept the phone number of her daughter’s teacher, Denise Hamilton, who has proved to be instrumental in making sure Ahna’leia was getting everything she needed for education.
Soileau said Hamilton kept her up on some of the learning websites that were used in class, as well as any other internet problems she encountered.
“As a parent, it made for a smooth transition,” Soileau said. “They have really been resourceful and I think patient, because as a parent this is new to me.”
Soileau said she has tried to maintain a tight schedule so her daughter, who has attention deficit disorder, doesn’t get left behind.
Soileau said that she has been working at home as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and maintaining her job and newfound duties as a teacher has been a balancing act.
“It is tough because I’m working from home and it’s pretty much daily,” Soileau said. “I’m trying to balance her with the schedule I’ve made.”
That schedule includes waking up, breakfast, prayers and then focusing on things like multiplication flash cards and similar exercises.
Soileau added that Sugarland’s principal Cheryl Broussard has also been very helpful in providing her resources.
“I’ve been so blessed to cross paths with the people I have for my daughter, they’ve been so helpful,” Soileau said.
Another parent who has had similar experiences is Lindsey Olivier, who has a 9-year-old 4th grader at Caneview Elementary.
Like Soileau, Olivier said she has put out a schedule for her son Kenley, “minus the uniform.”
“The teachers have been sending us information for problems every Friday,” Olivier said. “I go ahead and print that out and go over everything that they’ve sent.
“His teachers have been very helpful, I try to work out the problems before I work it with him and I send them to his teacher to make sure I was right.”
Olivier said the experience has almost been like being back at school again, but the transition to homeschooling has been relatively successful.
“The days I am home we do schoolwork,” Olivier said. “I try not to bombard him because what kid wants to do schoolwork? We kind of just go with the flow and if he's struggling or getting agitated we go outside and do something.”