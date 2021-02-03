State Rep. Marcus Bryant attended Tuesday’s New Iberia City Council meeting to announce a collaboration to commemorate a street in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King.
After some concerns were presented by members of the audience, Bryant specified that the memorial would not be renaming the street, so there would be no changing of addresses or zoning required for the memorial designation.
Bryant also said some language needed to be added to the resolution to address where the memorial would be, indicating that Field Street to West End Park would likely be designated as a Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Road.
The designation is in tandem with several projects state representatives and city officials are undertaking to try to revitalize the heart of the West End. Repairs to the roof at West End Park are underway, and repairs to the interior of the gym is slated to take place afterwards.
Bryant said a study on economic development is being talked about to attract more incentives for people to work in the West End, and attempts to eradicate some of the many blighted properties in the area are also on the table.
“It used to be a very beautiful and diverse area,” Bryant said. “It was a centerpoint of the city, and we’re trying to get people to fall in love with their own community again.”
The resolution will be presented at a future meeting to approve the designation, and a sign will eventually be erected to commemorate the designation.
Mayor Freddie DeCourt said that the street designation in honor of a famous figure may just be the first for New Iberia.
The mayor said there are several notable New Iberia figures that could also be honored with street designations.
“We have so many people that are local,” DeCourt said. “Francisco Bouligny, Bunk Johnson, George Rodrigue. This could give us an opportunity to show people our story.”
DeCourt added that there was even a saint who spent time in New Iberia, referring to St. Catherine Drexel, who could possibly be designated with a street sign.
“They don’t have a saint at Sugar Mill Pond,” DeCourt joked.