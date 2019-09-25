Street closings announced for Sugar Cane Festival

Local officials have released a list of important road closures for the Sugarcane Festival weekend.

The closures include:

  • Fulton Street (Iberia to Jefferson Street) is closed from now until Monday, September 30.
  • Main Street (Julia Street to Jefferson Street) will be closed Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., Friday from 4 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. and Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Main Street (Prairie Street to Jefferson Street) will be closed Friday, September 27, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
  • Main Street (Lewis Street to Vine Street) will be closed Saturday, Sept. 28 from 9 a.m. to 1p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 29, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Indest Street, Jefferson Street, and Front Street will remain open for traffic flow.
  • Drivers are asked to be cautious in those festival areas through the weekend, take alternate routes if possible, and be on the lookout for those celebrating the festival.

