Teche Area residents can expect some heavy rainfall to send off the year.
According to the National Weather Service in Lake Charles, a storm system will move across the region from Wednesday into Thursday.
The system is reported to bring the potential for severe weather with damaging straight line winds, along with a few spin up tornadoes. There will also be the potential for heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding.
Areawide rainfall totals will be 1 to 3 inches with isolated amounts between 4 and 5 inches.
The NWS will continue to track the system over the next couple of days.