Stevens retiring as New Iberia city prosecutor

New Iberia’s city prosecutor Anne Stevens will be retiring after February, ending a 30-year run in the position.
Stevens, who began her career with the city under Mayor Daigre, said Friday that her retirement comes after deciding to spend more time with her husband.
“I had a wonderful time as city prosecutor and am very grateful to the city and my staff,” Stevens said. “It was a joy to serve the people of New Iberia and I’m really just very grateful and blessed.”
Mayor Freddie DeCourt said the charter dictates that he come up with a replacement for a new city prosecutor, and he has been conducting interviews since Stevens announced her retirement.
After a choice is chosen, DeCourt’s pick will go before the New Iberia City Council, where the hire will be ratified. DeCourt said he is hoping to have the pick for the next City Council meeting.
“Anne has done a wonderful job for many years and we’re sad to see her go,” DeCourt said Friday. “We’re in the process of finding someone new and we’ll be bringing that choice to the council.”
The city prosecutor is required to be licensed to practice in Louisiana for at least five years, and is in charge of all criminal matters prosecuted by the city.