The Louisiana Department of Health update Tuesday on the coronavirus spread through the state showed a third day of incremental increases in hospitalizations.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 rose by 20, to 588. This comes after a rise of 14 cases Sunday and 12 cases Monday. The number of patients statewide on ventilators rose by one, to 77.
Overall, LDH reported 47,706 identified cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, an increase of 533, or 1.13 percent, from Monday’s total of 47,172.
The state cumulative tally of COVID-19 deaths rose by 24, going from 2,906 on Monday to 2,930 in Tuesday’s report. That rise represents an increase of 0.83 percent. As of Monday, 112 of those deaths were still considered probable COVID-19 fatalities pending final testing. The number of probable deaths attributed to COVID-19 is updated each week on Monday.
In Iberia Parish, the total number of cases rose by 11, to 476. The number of deaths remained at 42, with 5,809 tests performed in the parish.
St. Martin Parish’s number of identified cases rose by 30, to 381, with 4,992 tests performed. The number of deaths rose by one to 28.
In St. Mary Parish, the total cases rose by four, to 360, after 4,406 tests. The number of COVID-19 deaths remained at 33.
In Lafayette Parish, the reported case count rose by 41 — a rise of 3.41 percent — to 1,243 Tuesday. The number of deaths remained at 32. There have been 24,349 tests reported in the parish.
The number of cases in Jefferson Parish was reported up 89, at 8,468 on Sunday, compared to a rise of 17, to 7,428 cases, in Orleans Parish. Both parishes have had similar numbers of tests conducted — 63,369 in Jefferson compared to 58,222 in Orleans.
Even with similar case and test numbers, the more urban Orleans Parish has seen 51 more deaths than its suburban neighbor. Orleans Parish reported deaths rose by three, to 522. Deaths in Jefferson climbed by four, to 471 fatalities.
The number of Louisiana COVID-19 cases identified in the 50-59 age range rose to 8,375, including 259 fatalities. In the 40 to 49 age group, the number of cases has risen to 7,847 with 107 deaths reported.
The 70 and above group case count rose to 7,824 cases. The number of deaths in that group rose to 1,974 — the largest number of fatalities for any age group by far, more than the number of deaths in all other groups combined and two-thirds of the total COVID-19 attributed deaths in the state.
There were 7,733 identified cases in the 30-39 age group, and 49 deaths. The 18 to 29 age group had 7,307 cases and 11 reported deaths.
In the 60 to 69 age group, there were 6,816 cases reported and 528 deaths. This age group has the second-highest number of deaths, behind only the 70 and above demographic group.
The under 18 group had 1,804 cases total, with two deaths reported.
Louisiana has performed more than a half million COVID-19 tests so far. The state’s reference laboratory has performed 28,144 COVID-19 tests so far. Commercial labs have contributed 504,573, for a total of 532,717 tests.
By gender, the state’s daily report shows women making up the largest part — 54 percent — of the identified COVID-19 cases in the state, with men comprising 41 percent and the other five percent identified as unknown or other. On the other hand, the COVID-19 deaths are predominantly among men, 53 percent to 47 percent for women.
The number of presumed recovered cases, as of June 14, rose to 37,017. In order to be considered recovered, a living patient must either be out of the hospital and 14 days past a positive test result, or 21 days past a positive test date if their hospitalization status is unknown. As with the number of probable fatalities, that statistic is scheduled to be updated weekly, on Monday.
The breakdown of COVID-19 fatalities by ethnicity and race showed some change last week, with the percentage of those deaths in the black community making up more than half of all cases.
Initially, LDH reported that 70 percent of all COVID-19 deaths in the state were in the black community. That number has since hovered in the mid-to-high 50-percent range. It was at 53.22 percent Monday, with Caucasian victims making up 44.88 percent of all cases. Other races identified include Asian at 0.76 percent, other at 0.59 percent, unknown at 0.28 percent, Native American/Alaska Native at 0.10 percent and Native Hawaiin/Pacific Islander at 0.08 percent. That data is only reported once a week.
The number is still disproportionate to the demographics of the state’s population. African Americans make up about 40 percent of Louisiana’s populace.
The top three underlying conditions among COVID-19 deaths in the latest report were hypertension (59.05 percent), diabetes (36.5 percent), and cardiac disease (20.13 percent).
Other factors included chronic kidney disease (19.65 percent), obesity (19.17 percent), congestive heart failure (13.37 percent), pulmonary issues (11.75 percent), neurological disorders (11.44 percent), cancer (7.38 percent), and asthma (4.14 percent).