State working its way through COVID-19 economic issues, state Secretary of Economic Development tells chamber

MORGAN CITY — This pandemic has taken down our state economy.
That's the message state Secretary of Economic Development Don Pierson gave to members of the St. Mary Parish Chamber on Wednesday, as he explained opportunities businesses can seek for help through the state office.
"We're not over this yet, ladies and gentlemen. And the more you hold your breath, the harder it is going to get. There are more hard days ahead," Pierson said.
Pierson said his office has been playing a "three dimensional game of chess,” helping businesses while dealing with COVID-19's effects on the state economy and, as of last month, emergency response to Hurricane Laura damage in southwest and central Louisiana.
"Everyone's lives are impacted today — everyone, in so many ways,” he said. "And we have lots of acronyms in our language now, that are somewhat foreign — FEMA, blue tarp, SBA, PPE, EIDL, DOD, and MRE's.
"We're multi-tasking our lives through challenging times."
Pierson said that since April, he has co-chaired Resilient Louisiana, a state commission Gov. John Bel Edwards created in April and charged with examining the state economy amid COVID-19 and making recommendations for more resilient business-related activities and commerce in the coming months.
"Our charge is how can we essentially regain control of our economy and move things forward while continuing to abide by the White House guidelines of social distancing, mask wearing and hand washing."
Pierson said another conclusion the group has reached and is now grappling with is how the state can rebuild its economy stronger than what it was before, and less vulnerable to pandemic outbreaks and natural disasters.
He encouraged business owners to call the Louisiana Economic Development office help line at 833-457-0531.
"The nature of the calls changes every day, and that's okay, because our goal is to be responsive all day, every day."
He also encouraged email and an extensive use of the office's website, opportunitylouisiana.com.
"All the contacts you need are on our site, federal, SBA and other programs sponsored by the government,” he said.
Pierson said business owners also should apply for the Louisiana Guaranteed Loan program with their respective banks, as a flexible way to roll out capital.
"We are working with the Louisiana Bankers Association to ask banks to offer credit allocation to small businesses through this program, to get the assistance they need in these challenging times,” he said.
But Pierson said the year isn't all dismal.
He said his office this year has had 34 “wins,” which resulted in $590 million in capital investment in the state.
This is in addition to the $1.45 billion the office has received through the CARES Act to provide assistance to business owners affected by COVID-19.
In other matters, St. Mary Chamber Chairman Jason Watson announced the upcoming dates for two political forums which can inform voters in St. Mary as well as in Iberia and St. Marin parishes.
On Sept. 28 at 6:30 p.m., the chamber will hold a forum for candidates vying for the 16th Judicial District Judge H Seat at the Teche Theatre in Franklin. The candidates are Alicia Butler, Roger P. Hamilton Jr. and Thailund "Tai" Porter-Green.
On Oct. 5 at 6:30 p.m., the chamber will hold a forum for candidates vying for the 16th Judicial District Judge F Seat at the Patterson Civic Center. The candidates are Natalie Broussard, Anthony "Tony" Saleme and Keith E. Thibodeaux.