State Supreme Court hears arguments over Romero discipline

The Louisiana Supreme Court heard oral arguments Wednesday from the state’s Attorney Disciplinary Board and the defense attorney for New Iberia lawyer Shane Romero, one asking for Romero’s law license to be stripped for two years while the other argued that Romero should be given a far less drastic punishment.
The complaint against Romero is based on a flyer circulated during his unsuccessful run for New Iberia City Court judge in 2014. The flyer, which depicted pigs gathered around a trough, claimed that the law firm where Trey Haik, Romero’s opponent, was employed was part of a family dynasty that had taken millions of dollars from local governments for work.
Although distasteful, the root of the legal issues for Romero arose not from the content but from the anonymous nature of the flyer, the failure to list the expense as part of his campaign disclosure and efforts after the fact to have a false affidavit provided to ethics and disciplinary investigators saying he had not paid for the campaign materials.
In his presentation to the court, Deputy Disciplinary Counsel Robert S. Kennedy Jr. said that Romero’s actions, especially his attempts to have Paul Camacho sign an affidavit saying he had paid for the flyers, violated the state’s rules of professional conduct and bordered on subornation of perjury, an offense that would call for disbarment.
“If the justices read the transcripts of Mr. Romero’s efforts to get Mr. Camacho to sign that affidavit, it would be most enlightening,” Kennedy said.
Justice William J. Crain asked Kennedy if and when Romero had admitted to wrongdoing in the case.
“He stipulated to it before the (hearing) committee,” Kennedy said, “but has never fully admitted to any wrongdoing.”
Dane Ciolino, representing Romero, argued that the issues at hand had already been dealt with through payment of fines for the campaign finance violations and Romero’s November 2016 guilty plea to a single misdemeanor count of violating state campaign finance law. He also said that Kennedy could not have it both ways, saying that Romero had stipulated to the basis of the charges but still had not admitted guilt.
“On one hand, he says Mr. Romero stipulated to this,” Ciolino said, “then he turns around and said he did not admit guilt.”
Ciolino also cited several mitigating stipulations from the disciplinary counsel — including that Romero was of good character, had not had any previous disciplinary action and was remorseful.
He received some sharp questioning from Justice John Weimer when he downplayed the flyer’s content as being factually correct.
“I understand that in some cases, like ‘Hogs for a Cause,’ that the use of a hog is positive,” Weimer said. “But in referring to attorneys, I can’t see that.”
Ciolino also compared Romero’s actions to those of Rep. Cedric Richmond, who was disciplined and received 60 days suspension for lying about his residency during an election.
“That is much more in line with what we are looking at in Mr. Romero’s case,” Ciolino said.
In his rebuttal, Kennedy disagreed.
“If you read that transcript, there is nothing in that case that compares to what Mr. Romero did,” Kennedy said.
The disciplinary process for attorneys is a long one, with multiple hearings and reports before finally making it to the Supreme Court for final disposition. At the last hearing, before a panel of the LADB, the board recommended a one-year suspension of Romero’s license to practice law.
The Office of Disciplinary Counsel filed its charges against Romero in October 2018.
The Supreme Court, which has the power of enforcing any disciplinary action, is expected to issue a decision in the next month.