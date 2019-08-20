Iberia Parish lost a favored — perhaps its most favored — daughter Sunday afternoon when former Louisiana Gov. Kathleen Babineaux Blanco passed away after a courageous battle against cancer.
“Gov. Kathleen Babineaux Blanco peacefully passed away on Aug. 18, 2019, at St. Joseph’s Hospice Carpenter House in Lafayette, surrounded by her beloved husband Raymond, her children and family,” read a statement from Blanco’s family, released through Gov. John Bel Edwards’ office. “She was a woman of grace, faith and hope. She has left an eternal mark on all who knew her, because she was generous and unconditional in her love, warm in her embrace and genuinely interested in the welfare of others.”
Edwards’ office released a schedule for the late governor’s funeral memorial services this morning. Blanco will lie in state on Thursday in the State Capitol Rotunda as part of a three-day Celebration of Life for the former governor.
Thursday’s remembrance will begin in Baton Rouge with an interfaith service at St. Joseph’s Cathedral before an honor procession at the capitol, where she will be met with a military salute on the front steps and then lie in state for public visitation. On Friday, there will be a public visitation and prayer service at St. John’s Cathedral in Lafayette, in Blanco’s beloved Acadiana. On Saturday, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John’s before a private burial.
Edwards has ordered that flags be flown at half-staff until after the funeral Mass on Saturday.
Before joining the public sector, Blanco taught at Breaux Bridge High School, not far from the community of Coteau, where she was born. She received a B.S. degree in Business Education from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
She married her husband Raymond in 1964. Together, they raised six children and were the proud grandparents of 13 grandchildren.
Blanco became the first woman to serve as governor of Louisiana on Jan. 12, 2004, when she was sworn in as the state’s 54th leader. In her long, distinguished career, Blanco served the people with a vision of creating a new Louisiana, filled with hope and opportunity for all citizens.
“As Louisiana’s first female governor, her prestigious career cannot be separated from her faith and family — all are intertwined,” the family’s statement read. “In her words, her public service provided an opportunity for her ‘to be the voice of the voiceless; to shape the rising tide that lifts all boats; to advocate for policies and changes that make good common sense; and to have a positive impact on the lives of all people.’”
A champion for Louisiana’s children and families, Blanco’s top priorities during her administration were providing affordable, accessible healthcare, improving the state’s education system and creating a strong and vibrant economy.
“Serving as this state’s first female governor, Kathleen was a trailblazer and broke many barriers, leading the way for others to follow,” Edwards said in his statement. “She stands among the giants who have helped shape Louisiana’s history. Kathleen loved this state and our people and was a shining example of what can be accomplished by hard work and determination.”
She faced Louisiana’s recovery from hurricanes Katrina and Rita and the failure of the federal levees in New Orleans while in the governor’s office, fighting for and winning increased funding for rebuilding to help bring Louisianans back, to rebuild their homes and reopen their businesses and to reconstruct billions worth of damaged infrastructure.
“She led Louisiana through one of our darkest hours, when hurricanes and the failure of the federal levee system devastated much of our state,” Edwards said. “I hope history will remember Gov. Blanco as a tireless advocate for Louisiana, who fought fiercely for our state to rebuild following hurricanes Katrina and Rita.”
According to her family, however, Blanco wanted her legacy to focus on her deep love for Louisiana and its culture. Before serving in the state’s top office, Blanco completed two terms as lieutenant governor, focusing on increasing tourism to the state.
“While she knew that her name would forever be linked with Katrina and Rita, it was her dying wish that she be remembered for her faith in God, commitment to family and love of Louisiana,” the family statement read.
Always a trailblazer, she began her career as a public servant in 1984, when she became the first woman ever elected to represent the people of Lafayette in the state legislature. Five years later she was elected to the Public Service Commission, where she became the first woman to serve as a commissioner and, later, as the first woman to chair the commission.
University of Louisiana at Lafayette President Joseph Savoie said Blanco’s thoughtfulness and foresight extended beyond her years of public service.
“Kathleen always concentrated on tomorrow, even as her life moved gracefully toward its close,” Savoie said in a statement Sunday. “Last year, she worked with the university to establish the Kathleen Babineaux Blanco Public Policy Center. The independent research the center produces will examine issues Kathleen championed throughout her career: criminal justice reform, poverty and economic opportunity, governmental ethics, and education. It will be a place where thoughtful discussions — shaped by the same sense of responsibility to future generations she personified — can occur. We can think of no better way to honor Kathleen than by working to improve our state and the lives of its residents, just as she did throughout her extraordinary career.”
Earlier this year, Edwards announced state funding for a new wing of the Bayou Teche Museum to include an exhibit focused on Blanco’s life and public service. The state also will donate the desk and chair Blanco used during her time in office for the exhibit, as well as two American flags and a Louisiana state flag. One of the American flags and the state flag flew over the state capitol on Dec. 15, Blanco’s birthday. The other American flag flew over the nation’s capitol that day.
The focus for the week, however, remains on the mourning of a woman who gave as freely of her time, energy and love for her state as she did for her family.
“Our hearts are broken, but we are joyful in knowing that she is rejoicing in her heavenly reunion with Christ,” the family’s statement concluded. “Please pray for God’s peace to carry us through the coming days and months of sorrow as we mourn her absence from our lives.“
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Governor Kathleen Blanco Public Policy Center, via the University of Louisiana - Lafayette Foundation, 705 East St. Mary Blvd, Lafayette, LA 70504 or online at Give.louisiana.edu.